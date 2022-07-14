Sunningdale man embarks on expedition to raise awareness of sturgeon decline

A man from Sunningdale is cycling unassisted across Europe and Asia in a bid to fundraise and raise awareness about the decline of the endangered sturgeon.

Passionate about sturgeon, during lockdown Matt Spencer scanned a map of the world looking for the last rivers the fish were still swimming in and soon gained a deep desire to visit these locations.

He has an interest in conservation and is looking to explore more opportunities to pursue his passion.

The 29-year-old explained that sturgeon are the ‘most endangered group of species in the world’, with populations decreasing in the last century due to loss of habitat, river pollution and poaching.

He added that sturgeon have lived on the planet for more than 200million years, outlasting dinosaurs, and ‘time is now running out to save them in Europe and Asia’.

The expedition, which started in London and is due to finish around mid-October in central Asia, covers 11,000km and is the ‘first ever long-distance cycle for sturgeon’.

Matt said: “Sturgeon are the world’s most endangered group of species and if we don’t change how we treat them and the rivers they call home, we might see the extinction of many species.

“In 2016 I was fortunate enough to go to Georgia on a field trip searching for sturgeon, although never finding one. This experience taught me a lot about myself but also just how vulnerable many of the world’s species and last wild places are.

“Sturgeon have given me so much as a person and I feel obliged to help do my part to ensure their survival.”

So far Matt’s journey has taken him through eight countries, including France, Monaco, Italy, Slovenia, Croatia, Hungary, Romania, and Bulgaria.

Next up, Matt is journeying to Georgia where he will visit the Rioni River, which he said is a ‘rare stronghold left for sturgeon’.

“I’m excited by each of the countries, and it will be interesting to see the shifting cultural norms between them. I’m sure each of the countries will bring their own challenges, but they will be offset by the adventures there,” he said.

Matt is fundraising for Fauna and Flora International’s Caucasus Sturgeon programme, with all the money raised going towards boosting the protection of sturgeon in the Eastern Black Sea.

So far Matt has raised more than £6,200 of his £11,000 target.

He added: “I feel like I am finally giving back to a species and charity that have given me so much.

“Importantly, sturgeon are such an unknown species that I feel I am making a genuine impact on some people, with messages coming through all the time from followers that had no idea about their existence.

“The nicheness of this expedition has meant that there is a sturgeon network out there who are more than happy to support me as I travel through, and to all of whom I am forever indebted.”

To view Matt’s fundraiser visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/oneaveragespoke