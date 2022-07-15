'Enormous' number of catalytic convertors stolen particularly from Legoland, councillors told

Councillors were told of an ‘enormous’ number of catalytic converters being stolen, particularly from Legoland, at a Windsor Town Forum meeting this week.

Crime statistics, presented by Jeff Pick from Thames Valley Police, showed that, over the last 31 days, 17 catalytic convertors were stolen from Legoland car park.

He added: “We are working with Legoland, they patrolled it today, they are patrolling it regularly.

“The issue we have are the barriers.

“We have asked Legoland to secure the barriers so the cars can’t drive in and out.

“At the moment as you approach the barrier it goes up, you can then drive round all the car parks and drive straight out again without anyone noticing who you are.

“They’ve said they can’t do that because people are being dropped off in Ubers and coaches and whatever and it would be too difficult for them to arrange.”

Mr Pick added that the police are now putting together a ‘full problem profile for it’ and are going to be working with the security at Legoland to establish additional measures including having more CCTV, monitoring, and having members of security through the car park on a regular basis in hi-vis jackets.

He added: “We will do more patrolling. It is our main area and it's annual – we get it every year.

“I pulled up an action plan from 2013, where we had exactly the same problem so we’re working hard on it.”

Commenting on the matter, Cllr Helen Price (tBfI, Clewer & Dedworth East), said: “It has been something that’s gone on year after year and people are saying that their whole experience of Legoland has been destroyed.

“[People] are really angry that there hasn’t been better security so anything that you can do to encourage it, because what should be a really good day out – and its an expensive day out, but a fantastic day out – is being spoiled.”

Mr Pick added that he has asked his colleague who is putting the action plan on Legoland together to make contact with councillors, so they are ‘fully involved and informed’ about what they are planning and how they are going to do it.

A statement from Legoland, said:"We’re very sorry to hear of these incidents and we’re working with Thames Valley Police to support them in their investigations.



"We have CCTV across our car parks and our team conduct regular patrols, which we have since increased following the reports and we will continue to work with Thames Valley Police on the matter."