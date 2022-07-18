Windsor Lions helps boy raise money for life-changing surgery

A donation of £1,000 from Windsor Lions will help a four-year-old boy get a life-changing operation.

Eli Zhoutyuk has Necrotising Enterocolitis (NEC), a serious condition affecting the bowels of new-borns.

After having 15cm of his intestine removed, Eli survived – only to suffer from a serious brain bleed, chronic lung disease and eye problems a few months later, necessitating surgery.

Eli’s family were told that he had yet another condition, linked with cerebral palsy, likely resulting in serious disability and requiring further surgery.

His mum, Bailey Zhoutyuk, attended a recent Windsor Lions meeting, expressing their needed to raise £30,000 to cover the costs of the treatment for selective dorsal rhizotomy (SDR), a surgery unavailable of the NHS.

The procedure aims to reduce spasticity in his limbs, helping Eli’s mobility.

Bailey says that despite his disabilities, “Eli is the most determined boy, and has met and exceeded every single target and mile point that the doctors have set him.

“He is also a very happy little lad and makes the most of his life despite his disabilities.”

The recent elected president of the Lion Windsor club, Phil Bullock, said: “When I heard about the move to raise funds for his treatment, I brought it to the Club.

“I was delighted when the club made such a generous donation towards it.”