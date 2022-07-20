Body of man found in River Thames at Windsor following search

The body of a man has been found in the River Thames at Windsor following searches.

Thames Valley Police officers were called at about 9.21pm on Monday (July 18) to reports of a man in the river near Baths Island.

Following searches of the river, the body of a man was recovered on Tuesday afternoon (July 19).

The man’s next of kin have been informed.

His death is being treated as unexplained and not suspicious, Thames Valley Police said, and a file is set to be prepared for the Berkshire coroner.

In the statement, the force added: “Thank you to the emergency services, Berkshire Lowland Search and Rescue and a specialist dive team who assisted our officers.”