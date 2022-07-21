Windsor MP Adam Afriyie to stand down at next general election

Windsor MP Adam Afriyie has decided to stand down at the next general election, the Windsor Conservative Association (WCA) has announced.

Lars Swann, chairman of the WCA, said: “Since Adam was elected to Parliament in May 2005, he has unfailingly helped all those who live in the Windsor constituency area, both the residents and businesses.

“He has supported many charities and campaigns in his time as our MP and will be missed by many.”

Mr Afriyie will continue to serve as the MP for Windsor until the next general election.

WCA will start the selection process for a new candidate in the autumn.