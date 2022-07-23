SITE INDEX

    • Firefighters attend scene of bin fire in Windsor

    Firefighters from Langley attended the scene of a bin fire in a park in Windsor last night.

    At 11.28pm firefighters were called to Alexandra Gardens following reports of a fire in one of the bins.

    One appliance from Langley attended the scene and two buckets of water were used to put out the fire.

