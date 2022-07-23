Firefighters attend scene of bin fire in Windsor

10:34AM, Saturday 23 July 2022
Firefighters from Langley attended the scene of a bin fire in a park in Windsor last night.
At 11.28pm firefighters were called to Alexandra Gardens following reports of a fire in one of the bins.
One appliance from Langley attended the scene and two buckets of water were used to put out the fire.
