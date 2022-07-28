Artists to descend on Windsor for popular painting contest

A popular painting competition followed by an outdoor street gallery will be taking place in the town on Saturday within the grounds of Windsor Castle.

A total of 74 artists will be coming to the town to create their own masterpieces at various locations around the castle for the ‘Platinum Jubilee Windsor and Eton En Plein Air 2022’.

An exhibition will then be mounted of their work inside Windsor Royal Station Shopping Centre where it will be judged.

The winning piece will be presented to The Queen to be part of her private collection and the artist will also collect £1,000 in cash and £500 worth of art materials.

Royal Borough mayor, Cllr Christine Bateson, will be attending to present all of the prizes for the day.

The competition was started in 2012 as part of the Queen’s then Diamond Jubilee celebrations and has continued to attract hundreds of artists from across the country.

Sue Watts, Windsor Royal Station centre manager, said “This is a wonderful competition which allows artists the opportunity to paint in unusual spaces and exhibit their work.”