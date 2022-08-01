Windsor Leisure Centre staff praised for fast action that saved a man's life

A doctor from Wexham Park hospital has praised the quick thinking of staff that saved a man’s life after he suffered cardiac arrest in the Windsor Leisure Centre pool in May.

On May 31, Nick Porter, 54, suffered a cardiac arrest whilst swimming at Windsor Leisure Centre.

Quick thinking lifeguards and centre staff acted swiftly to give immediate medical attention.

The staff carried out CPR and administered the defibrillator until additional medical help arrived on the scene.

Nick was taken immediately to Wexham Park Hospital for treatment and made good recovery.

Eight weeks later, on July 18, Nick returned to the centre to meet and thank the team who saved his life that day.

“I do not remember the day at all, but I know without the staff’s quick reactions and training, I would not be here today,” he said.

“I am very grateful to all the team at the centre and I can’t wait to be back in the pool soon.”

The clinical lead at Wexham Park ICU, Dr Peter Csabi also contacted the centre to praise staff for their actions.

“The outcome from a cardiac arrest highly depends on the first response and inadequate or delayed management renders hospital care unsuccessful and often futile,” he said.

“The response in this case was fast and effective. It highlights that these situations are very stressful and the importance of decision making under such high-pressure circumstances.

“Clearly [the leisure centre staff’s] composure saved a life.”

The staff members involved in providing immediate medical attention were Oliver Palmer-Hayward, Dylan Davies, Toby Flintoff, Lucy Stewart, Sam Woodhall and Benjamin Minto.

Chair of trustees for Leisure Focus, which runs the leisure centre, Adrian Moorhouse, said:

“The board and I are extremely proud of all the staff involved for their quick reaction and professional response that clearly helped to save the gentleman’s life.”