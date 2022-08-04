Pasta bar to bring 'taste of Italy' to Windsor

The owners of a new pasta bar at Windsor Royal Station are hoping to bring the taste of Italy to the town centre.

Reza Amini and wife Monica Ligi’s Mamma Mia venue serves up a selection of fresh, homemade pasta and sauces for people who are on-the-go.

It also specialises in the traditional al Taglio tray-baked pizza, cooked up in Monica’s hometown Rome.

Reza, who is also running the eatery with business partner Chris Brown, said the location in the heart of the town centre was too good an opportunity to miss.

He told the Express: “In Windsor, we saw an opportunity for fast food, high quality operation because you’ve got a combination of shoppers who don’t want to really sit down and spend time and money on a full meal.

“Also, you’ve got visitors who are always in a rush and want to grab something before they go to the castle.

“I’m familiar to Windsor and I thought it was an excellent location and a good opportunity for a new concept.”

Reza, who also runs the Clarence Brasserie, in Church Street, said the venue’s fresh, homemade ingredients will be the key to its success.

He added: “Italian food is nothing complicated. It’s really simplicity of the food and if you use fresh, high-quality ingredients you don’t need to do a lot to it.

“With simple, nice fresh tomato and olive oil you can create an amazing pasta dish.

“We wanted to bring the true fresh taste of Italy. Our operation is very simple, four different pasta shapes, five or six different sauces that people can choose from.

“The key to our operation is the high-quality product, freshly produced by people who are passionate about food and that’s what it is all about.”

The eatery will also be offering scoops of Italian ice cream, coffees and cake.