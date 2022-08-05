Windsor education charity to open doors for 75th anniversary

Educational charity Cumberland Lodge is throwing open its doors next month for an open day in preparation for its 75th anniversary milestone.

The venue, located in Windsor Great Park, is giving the public a rare opportunity to tour the former Royal residence on Saturday, September 3.

The open day at the 17th century building will include a series of hour-long tours which will run between 11am and 3pm, led by Cumberland Lodge Fellows university students.

Afterwards, guests can enjoy afternoon tea and there will be a chance to support the charity’s work by buying merchandise.

Chief executive of Cumberland Lodge, Dr Ed Newell, said: “I’m delighted that we can open our doors to the community to provide a glimpse behind the scenes of this historic building, an insight into its intriguing history, and a chance to learn more about our charitable work.

“We look forward to welcoming you to this and other special events over the course of our anniversary year.”

Tickets for the open day cost £20 and include the tour and refreshments, with free parking available on site. Tours are suitable for children over the age of 12.

Visit www.cumberlandlodge.ac.uk/whats-on/open-day-celebrating-75-years to book.