Call to join in with Windsor Memory Walk

Residents are being encouraged to join in and unite against dementia at the upcoming Alzheimer’s Society's Windsor Memory Walk.

Fundraisers will take to Alexandra Gardens on Sunday, September 11 alongside family, friends, and colleagues to support those living with dementia in the area.

The walk will bring together those who have been personally affected by dementia, those who want to remember a loved one and those wanting to raise money for charity.

It is returning to Windsor for the first time since 2019, when the event took place at Windsor Great Park.

Walkers of all ages and abilities are welcome to participate in a 2km or 6.5km stroll, to aid the charity in providing ‘a lifeline’ for as many of those affected by dementia as possible.

The walk has been a regular autumn fixture for more than 10 years, with half a million walkers raising more than £41million for Alzheimer’s Society.

In 2021, the Memory Walk raise more than £2.5million and there are hopes to surpass that total this year across the 25 walks taking place in England, Wales and Northern Ireland.

Supporters can also walk on their own or with loved ones on pavements, paths, parks, or pebbles in a location of their choice throughout September.

Emily Holdsworth, from Wokingham, is taking on the walk for her mum Michelle who lives with dementia after being diagnosed at the age of 48.

She said: “This cruel disease has meant we have had to watch our mum slip away bit by bit so it will be nice to part of such a positive day.

“Mum loved walking and as she grew up in Windsor, where my nanna still lives, it seemed the perfect place to raise money and awareness.”

Marion Child, head of service at Alzheimer’s Society, said: “It has never been more important to support Alzheimer’s Society’s crucial work.

“Too many people in Windsor and the surrounding areas are facing dementia alone without adequate support. We urgently need to find a cure, improve care and offer help and understanding for people affected.

“We are in awe of our amazing fundraisers who go above and beyond to raise vital funds and awareness for local people living with dementia.

“Every step our fundraisers take will to help us provide a lifeline of support for as many people affected by dementia as possible.

“We can’t wait to see walkers of all ages and abilities don their walking boots at Alexandra Gardens this autumn and I would call on family, friends and colleagues to put their best foot forward to support this vital cause.”

Participants can sign up for the walk for free at https://www.alzheimers.org.uk/memorywalk