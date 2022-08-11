Two men charged in connection with catalytic converter thefts at Legoland

Two men have been charged in connection with catalytic converter thefts from cars at the Legoland theme park on Friday.

John McDonagh, 27, of Marlow Road in Stokenchurch and Martin McDonagh, 33, of Aviation Avenue, Hatfield in Hertfordshire were charged with two counts of going equipped for theft on Saturday, August 6.

The pair have been released on conditional bail to appear at Reading Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, September 1.

A 24-year-old man from Ilford was also arrested on suspicion of theft and vehicle interference, and he has been released on police bail until Friday, September 2.

Thames Valley Police said the force also received four reports of catalytic convertor thefts at Legoland on Friday, July 29.

It added: “Following an investigation, the reports have been filed pending further information coming to light.

“Anyone with further information about these thefts or any others should call 101 or make a report on our website.”

In a statement, Legoland Windsor Resort said it is installing additional CCTV cameras and increasing patrols.

