Windsor Christian Action to take over formal social club

Windsor Christian Action has agreed a deal for a new home for its charitable projects tackling homelessness, food poverty and public safety.

The charity is moving into the former Alma Road Social Club which will see all of its initiatives brought under the same roof for the first time.

The vision is to transform the venue, owned by Holy Trinity Garrison Church, into a facility featuring a kitchen, community café, segregated sleeping facilities during the winter months and vital storage space for essential food supplies.

The historic building will be a base for the charity’s four projects across the town – Windsor Foodshare, More than a Shelter, Windsor Homeless Project and Windsor Street Angels.

Jeremy Crame, trustee at Windsor Christian Action, said: “We already serve about 3,000 hot meals per year to homeless and vulnerable people in Windsor.

“The community café will give us much better facilities to serve them and it also means it will be open to any other vulnerable person in Windsor who wants to come in and just have a cup of coffee and have a chat to somebody.

“That community café will be backed up by a fully functioning kitchen. At the moment the kitchen we use at Holy Trinity Church is good but it’s the size of a postage stamp.

“How on earth they do 3,000 hot meals I don’t know.”

By having all of the charity’s four projects under one roof, Windsor Christian Action will be able to offer additional support to people who are facing issues such as food poverty.

It is also hoped training on how to apply for jobs and use the internet safely will be offered at the new hub.

Windsor Christian Action has agreed a 25-year lease for the former social club.

A JustGiving fundraising page has been launched to try and help the charity raise £25,000 to fund a new community café, kitchen and roof at the facility. Visit justgiving.com/campaign/73aAlmaRoadWindsor for details.

