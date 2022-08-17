Royal Borough left mother and daughter 'in serious distress'

A mother says she was left ‘helpless’ and in ‘serious distress’ after the council failed to provide her daughter, who has special educational needs, with adequate education.

The Local Government and Social Care Ombudsman has ruled that the Royal Borough did not ‘exercise its legal duty’ to provide education provision for the child, which ‘caused harm’ to the youngster’s development.

The complainant, who wants to remain anonymous as Mrs K, from Windsor, claimed her daughter – Child A – was left ‘not sleeping and eating’ during her time at a mainstream school, where her anxiety ‘went through the roof’.

“She was really struggling in the school environment,” Mrs K said. “It got to the point where they made her so unwell.

“She stopped eating, her anxiety was through the roof, she was not sleeping. The struggles were apparent very quickly.”

Mrs K said that she pulled her child out of the school in March 2021 as she ‘could not watch it anymore’, and placed her in an alternate provision which specialises in caring for children with needs.

“That is where the council basically were like: ‘if you want it, you pay for it’. I knew it was not my responsibility to pay but she needed education,” Mrs K explained.

Mrs K says Child A attended this provider for one week on a part-time basis before the council terminated the arrangements.

In September 2021, the Royal Borough eventually agreed to fund Child A’s attendance at the alternative education provider, while also seeking to make arrangements for her to attend another mainstream secondary school.

“At every point I have had to fight for every little thing,” Mrs K said.

“Once I put her into the alternate provision I had a happy child, you could see progress straight away.

“So I knew it was the school environment that was the issue.”

The mother added that she has been ‘asking for help from everywhere’ at the council but said ‘it just never came’.

From July 2021 the council offered Mrs K’s child a place at another mainstream school, but staff there said that they could not accommodate the pupil’s complex needs.

Mrs K said that while Child A enrolled at this school, she did not attend it once and continued to go to the alternate provision.

There were also disputes between the parent and the borough regarding the child’s education and health care plan (ECHP), which sets out the needs of a young person for whom extra support is needed in school.

Mrs K’s complaint was upheld by the ombudsman, which said that both mother and child ‘suffered an injustice’.

“We found evidence that supports Child A was unable to attend school due to her complex needs, and the council failed to exercise its legal duty to provide alternative education provision,” it said.

“This caused harm to Child A’s educational development and serious distress to Mrs K.”

It added the Royal Borough ‘has agreed to our recommendations to remedy this’.

The council has also agreed to apologise to Mrs K and pay her more than £5,000 in compensation.

“This is the God’s honest truth – they made me feel absolutely helpless. I am her mother and I felt like they were deciding what was best for my child,” Mrs K said.

“Despite all of the medical and psychological reports, they just ignored all of it.

“No amount of money or fake apology is ever going to make up for the damage they caused us, it was horrific.”

Mrs K added that parents in the same situation as she was should ‘keep fighting’ for their child.

A spokesman for the Royal Borough said: “The council has accepted the findings and recommendations of the ombudsman and we’ve already written to the parent to apologise, paid the compensation and will be reviewing this case to identify and make any necessary improvements.”