Windsor mum's skydive raises thousands for Maidenhead charity

A Windsor mum has raised more than £1,000 for an autism charity after completing a thrilling sky-dive as a birthday present.

Sarah Cashmore’s four-year-old son has been diagnosed with autism and she wanted to give back to the charity which has helped support her family.

The Autism Group (TAG) was formed with the aim of enhancing the lives of young people on the spectrum, as well as supporting their parents and carers.

The Maidenhead-based charity recently celebrated its fifth anniversary in the town and runs workshops, one-to-one visits and informal coffee and chat sessions.

Sarah, from Windsor, was gifted the sky-dive above Salisbury Plains in Wiltshire as a 40th birthday present by husband Richard on August 13 and turned it into an opportunity to raise cash for TAG.

“Our little boy was diagnosed with autism aged four and without TAG’s support, our day-to-day lives would be very different,” she said.

“From the one-to-one support in the home during the lockdown, sharing the countless smiles and comforting the many tears, they have made our autism journey easier.”

Sarah has smashed her fundraising target of £500 and has raised more than £1,000.

To support Sarah, visit bit.ly/3pqq4q5