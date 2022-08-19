Madness to perform major outdoor show at Windsor Racecourse

Ska-pop group Madness will be entertaining fans at Windsor Racecourse next week as they put on a major outdoor show.

The group have extended The Ladykillers Tour and will be bringing their ‘House of Fun’ to the racecourse on Friday, August 26, with doors opening at 4.30pm.

Visitors will also be treated to supporting performances from nine-piece Ska & Reggae band The Dualers, and neo-soul group Soul II Soul.

Prince Fatty & Horseman will also be entertaining crowds after being added as support acts at the show.

Tickets are available at: https://www.ticketmaster.co.uk/event/1F005B81B80B52CE