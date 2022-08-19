New eatery could replace former Nell Gwynn Chinese Restaurant

Plans have been submitted to transform an old Chinese restaurant just yards from Windsor Castle into a new dining spot.

The Nell Gwynn Chinese Restaurant, in Church Street, closed due to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

The prime town centre venue could now be turned into a new restaurant by owners Y & F Plus Ltd.

A planning application submitted to Windsor and Maidenhead council said: “This will re-enable the re-establishment of a town centre business premises which has been closed for an extended period of time as a result of COVID-19 while enhancing the character and vitality of the site.”

The application adds that, if approved, the creation of a new restaurant will not include works to the internal or external fabric of the building.

This will ensure the preservation of the Grade II-listed building, the applicant added.