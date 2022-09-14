'Best company to work for' will be honoured in Windsor and Maidenhead business awards

A law firm that is growing in Windsor and Maidenhead will be honouring the ‘best company to work for’ in a set of business awards.

The Maidenhead & Windsor Business & Community Awards are organised by Baylis Community Media CIC, Maidenhead & District Chamber of Commerce and event management company Lime Blue Solutions.

Headline sponsored by Sorbon Estates, the event aims to acknowledge business of all sizes across the Royal Borough,

There are award categories such as the best COVID bounce back and the fastest growing business.

There is a public services award and a special recognition for a ‘local hero’ in the community.

A group of community-minded organisations have signed up to sponsor the awards, each recognising one area of excellence.

The Gardner Leader law firm is one of them.

The firm picked the category ‘best company to work for’ because it ‘[tries] to do everything we can to make GL a great place to work’ and the winner will be ‘a business with passionate leaders who care about their staff.’

The importance of the awards for Gardner Leader is for ‘local business community to come together and celebrate achievements’.

The borough ‘need[s] small and medium sized businesses to be successful, to support our local economy and make the Borough a great place to live.’

Gardner Leader is ‘excited to see what helps the entrants stand out from the crowd and make their business a genuinely brilliant place to work.’

Sean Richardson, marketing executive for the firm, said this category ‘stood out’ for Gardner Leader because it puts ‘a lot of focus on employee care.’

“It’s really important that colleagues and staff like to work for us. It’s one of our key values,” he said.

“We focus a lot of our attention on quality of work – you don’t get than unless you have happy workers.”

To win, entrants will have to demonstrate that their place of work has ‘a friendly, supportive atmosphere, and helps employees coming through the door – the willingness to help others.’

To help Gardner Leader decide, it will work to ‘really understand from what’s good about working for the company’ from staff of entrants.

The awards will take place on Friday, March 10 2023, at The Castle Hotel in Windsor.

To nominate a company for a business award or an individual for a community award, visit: events.limebluesolutions.com/EN/MWBCA2023

The deadline for nominations is Friday, November 18.

Anyone who is interested in sponsoring an award should email Nicola Rogers at: nicolar@baylismedia.co.uk