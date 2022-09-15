Swan Support operations director pays tribute to 'fantastic Queen'

A Datchet-based swan rescue charity in Windsor has paid tribute to a ‘fantastic Queen’ and ‘amazing lady’ following the death of Her Majesty last week.

Swan Support operations director Wendy Hermon said she feels privileged to have met the Queen on a few occasions.

This included Her Majesty’s appearance at the Swan Upping in 2009 – the annual census of the swan population on a stretch of the River Thames.

Wendy recalled the ‘amazing’ moment when the Queen was watching her ringing the swans, adding that it was ‘such as privilege to be able to do that’.

She remembered the ‘amazing’ meeting just before at Boveney Lock, where the Queen shook the team’s hands and asked her how the swans and cygnets were doing.

Wendy also met the Queen again on the same day at the Oakley Court Hotel.

She added that the charity has also rescued swans a number of times in the grounds of Windsor Castle, as well as at Buckingham Palace. In a tribute on Swan Support’s social media pages, Wendy described meeting the Queen while rescuing swans at Windsor Castle.

She said: “During one rescue she came out to see what we were doing and was genuinely interested, asking lots of questions about the swans.

“On another occasion she happened to be out riding and again came over to see if there was anything she could do to help.”

Wendy told the Express: “To meet the Queen of England, in her own time as well, was a massive privilege [for] me and I’ll cherish those memories forever. It was just special. I think she was a fantastic Queen, she was an amazing lady.”

On social media, Wendy said: “I know that she touched so many lives, and truly believe that she leaves behind a legacy unmatched, full of strength, resilience and kindness.

“I will treasure these fond memories and take great comfort in them now and in the future.

“Rest in peace Your Majesty.”