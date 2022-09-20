IN PICTURES: Her Majesty the Queen laid to rest in Windsor

SITE INDEX

    Pictures by Ian Longthorne

    Shay Bottomley

    shayb@baylismedia.co.uk

    07:44PM, Tuesday 20 September 2022

    Thousands gathered to pay their respects to Her Majesty the Queen in Windsor on Monday.

    Following her funeral in Westminster Abbey, the Queen’s coffin was taken up The Long Walk prior to a committal service in St George’s Chapel.

    Her Majesty was buried in the King George VI Memorial Chapel with her late husband the Duke of Edinburgh, the Queen Mother, King George VI and Princess Margaret.

