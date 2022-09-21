'Unprecedented' number of visitors to Windsor for Queen's funeral

The Royal Borough has thanked those who came to Windsor as more than 100,000 visited the town for the Queen’s funeral procession and committal service on Monday.

Following the state funeral in Westminster Abbey, the Procession took in Albert Road and the Long Walk and included members of the armed forces, emergency services and Her Majesty’s personal staff.

It was a huge logistical operation, in which more than 900 stewards and 90 ambassadors assisted the Royal Borough in playing host to the event.

Moreover, it was one of the largest operations ever undertaken by Thames Valley Police with 2,000 officers from TVP and 28 other forces working alongside each other to ensure the safety of those in attendance.

Meanwhile, the world’s media descended on the town to film, photograph and report on a moment of history.

Councillor Andrew Johnson, council leader of the Royal Borough of Windsor & Maidenhead, said: “We are deeply honoured that the procession and committal service for Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II took place in our borough at the Long Walk and at Windsor Castle.

“It was an emotional and historic moment in time, that will last forever in our memories.

“As a Royal Borough, we are extremely proud of our close connection with the Royal Family and felt privileged to play our part in welcoming the procession as it made its way to her final resting place at St George’s Chapel.

“We’d like to thank the thousands of people that have visited Windsor over recent days to pay their respects to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II as well as our partners, that have ensured the safe and smooth running of this historic event.

“Over recent days, we have experienced an unprecedented number of visitors into Windsor and we would also like to sincerely thank local businesses and residents for their patience, hospitality and understanding.

“I’d also like to thank our staff, who have worked tirelessly to ensure proceedings were observed smoothly and with dignity.

“We understand that, over the coming weeks, visitors may wish to continue to visit Windsor Castle to pay their respects.

“We will continue to work closely with a range of partners, including the Royal Household, the Armed Forces, emergency services, public transport companies and others to ensure that crowds continue to be managed appropriately.”

Assistant Chief Constable for Thames Valley Police, Tim De Meyer, added: “This was among the largest operations in our force history. I am very proud of the officers, staff and volunteers who worked so hard to ensure a safe and dignified committal for Her Majesty the Queen.

“I must also thank local residents and businesses and the many visitors to our town for their support and co-operation. It was a pleasure for colleagues to meet and speak with them over the last ten days.

“They made the event a privilege to police and helped us to do our final duty to Her Majesty.”