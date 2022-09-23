'Fun-loving' rescue dog looking for forever home

A ‘playful, fun-loving’ dog which has spent 180 days in the care of an Old Windsor animal welfare charity is looking for its second chance with a loving family.

Bull mastiff Maisie has been looked after by Battersea Dogs and Cats Home in Old Windsor, which is running its Wear Blue for Rescue campaign, an initiative to champion rescue animals.

The charity says that Maisie is ‘full of affection’ and despite her size, will ‘try her hardest to be a lap dog’.

Battersea added she is a ‘quick learner’ and is looking for a family which has the ‘patience and lifestyle’ to undertake her training needs.

Zenya Green, dog rehoming team leader at Battersea Old Windsor, said: “True to her breed, Maisie has a heart bigger than her larger-than-life personality.

“Whoever it is that gives Maisie a second chance to enjoy life will be rewarded with so much love in return. There will never be a dull day with Maisie, and each will be filled with love and laughs.”

Maisie would prefer to be the only dog in the home and needs a spacious garden with a secure fence for her to run off-lead, as she will need to be kept on lead while out for walks.

For more information, visit battersea.org.uk and for details on Wear Blue for Rescue, visit battersea.org.uk/WearBlueForRescue