Thousands line procession route for final farewell to Her Majesty

Thousands lined the procession route along the Long Walk awaiting the arrival of Her Majesty the Queen’s coffin on Monday so they could pay their respects one last time.

Although the coffin was not due to arrive in Windsor until the afternoon, by the early morning mourners were already on the Long Walk, ready to watch the state funeral in Westminster on the big screens.

As 11am arrived, the crowds sat and stood in silence, taking in the scenes of Her Majesty’s coffin arriving at Westminster Abbey and the funeral service taking place.

Some bowed their heads during the two-minute silence as crowds stopped for a moment of remembrance and reflection.

A round of applause erupted from the crowds following the conclusion of the national anthem at Her Majesty’s Westminster funeral service.

As the state funeral came to an end and Her Majesty’s coffin was starting its journey to Windsor, some

remained fixed to the big screen watching the procession make its way through London, while others moved to the Long Walk to secure their spot, ready for the arrival in the afternoon.

Mourners on the route spoke about their emotion and how important it was for them to come to Windsor and witness the procession.

Gill Holdway, from Maidenhead, said: “It feels like it’s a moment in history that was worth being a part of.

“I grew up in Maidenhead [and] my whole family, granny, mum, dad, me – we would sit around the TV for the big moments of the Royal Family, and this just feels like another one that I needed to be a part of.”

Gill added: “For the two-minute silence we all stood up and partook in that.

“It was a moment of reflection and honouring everything that she meant to me and my family.

“I think she leaves an amazing legacy, one that we’ll never see again.

“It’ll be the only Queen in my lifetime, and she was just a figurehead of our nation.”

Daniel Ball had travelled from Birmingham to be on the Long Walk, keeping a long-held promise to attend the Queen’s funeral.

He said: “I always promised years ago that I’d come for the Queen’s funeral and I wanted to keep that promise and just make sure I was here for the event, rather than just sitting at home and watching it on TV.”

On watching the funeral Daniel, said: “It was quite moving, just to think you won’t see something like that again for a long time.”

He added: “I would have loved to have gone to the lying-in-state but I just couldn’t make it so I just had to do something, so that’s why I’m here today [to] try and catch a glimpse of it as it goes past.”

On the Long Walk, the mood was sombre, with mourners largely sitting quietly, taking in the occasion and watching the procession from London on the big screens as guards and horses came past every so often, ahead of the arrival of Her Majesty’s coffin.

After 3pm, as the Queen's coffin made its way down the Long Walk, a sea of mourners could be seen paying their respects and applauding, capturing the historic moment.