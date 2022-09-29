Age Concern Windsor group create collage in memory of the Queen

A group at Age Concern Windsor have spent the last three weeks making colourful collages of Her late Majesty the Queen.

The project, organised by Michelle Johnson, creative outreach workshop co-ordinator for Craft Coop, was initially started as a Platinum Jubilee project with the title Queen’s Jubilee Project.

However, following the news of Her Majesty’s passing, the project became commemorative and was given the new title Our Queen 1926-2022.

The project started on Thursday, September 1 at the Spencer Denney Centre and has continued each Thursday since, and came to an end on Thursday, September 15.

On the first week the group used a small punch to make the tiny crowns and cut the Queen’s photo from a leaflet. The second week they cut out all the newspaper articles, learnt about layout and balance, and on the third week glued it all in place.

Each member of the group made a collage, embellishing their work with a host of items, including colourful cuttings, Union Flags, and sparkly gems.

Michelle said: “They’ve been cutting out, sticking, but they’ve been talking about it which has been amazing.

“After they heard the news [of Her Majesty’s passing] I suppose it’s helping them process it.”

Heidi Berry, director at Craft Coop, said: “I popped along to understand the work of the Age Concern team along with Michelle Johnson, who represents Craft Coop with this fantastic community outreach project, funded courtesy of the National Lottery Community Fund.

“We had a lovely morning, the ladies were all busy working on a project about The Queen - they obviously cherish the time together with the variety of activities and quality of care provided by the Age Concern Windsor team. A big well done for a great initiative.”

Michelle added that she has left over art materials and explained that she could run the course again if an interest group or organisation came forward. To make further enquiries about this contact Michelle on 07941343903 or email: chelleyhelley@talktalk.net.

If anyone would like to find out more or contact Age Concern Windsor at the Spencer Denney Centre visit: www.ageconcernwindsor.org.uk/index.html where you can also find the contact details.