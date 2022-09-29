Public notices: Application seeks to construct rear single storey extension

A series of planning applications from around the area feature in this week’s public notices.

In Taplow, an application has been received by Buckinghamshire Council for the demolition of a rear single storey extension and construction of a rear single storey extension at Harefield House in River Road.

In the Royal Borough, an application has been received by the council for a replacement canopy and the painting of the existing front entrance and new side entrance barrier at 33-39 Sheet Street in Windsor.

At the same location an associated application seeks consent to display a non-illuminated fascia sign at the proposed replacement canopy.

A planning application to change the use of two railway arches from a bar to class E usage with alterations to the entrance doors at 19-20 Goswell Hill in Windsor has been received by the local authority.

An application seeking consent to install new supporting material for the existing basement ceiling slab after the removal of the existing defective structures at The Ivy Royal Windsor Brasserie, at 31 High Street in Windsor, has also been submitted.

