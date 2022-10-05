'No point' to electric car charger trial, commenters fear

Questions have been raised over the validity of a trial of electric car charging points installed around the Borough – given a delay in connecting the electricity.

Electric vehicle charging points were installed at six on-street parking bays across Windsor and Maidenhead earlier this year, including College Road, Cromwell Road and Lower Boyndon Road.

But Cllr John Baldwin (Lib Dem, Belmont) noted that two of the sites were not properly connected until August, though installation was ‘some months’ prior.

A council spokesperson said the installation took place in June and ‘the majority were in full use soon after’.

“Two of the sites – in College Road and Lower Boyndon Road – were unable to be activated at the time as we had to wait for the electrical metering company to issue a date for the meter to be installed,” said the spokesperson.

“We had no control over these timescales. In August, directly after this installation took place, these two remaining sites were also activated.”

But Cllr Baldwin is concerned the delay will skew usage data that would inform the level of demand for the charging points.

He suggests starting the trial period again – and if the Borough does so, this time making it so the spaces are available only for EV car drivers.

“I don’t understand the point of the trial. It can have no credibility if they weren’t working and if people couldn’t get to them anyway,” he said.

His views are shared by College Road resident Richard Hemmings, who has watched the introduction of the charging points ‘with interest and alarm’.

“Most people are in favour of the charging points but they’re in the wrong place. No electric vehicles can access them,” Richard said, echoing similar concerns raised earlier this month.

At the beginning of September, the Advertiser reported on concerns the bays were being taken up by non-electric cars, blocking access to the charging points.

Richard said this is the case in Lower Boyndon Road, College Road and Cromwell Road – all three of the Maidenhead locations.

Cllr Phil Haseler, the council’s cabinet member for planning, parking, highways and transport, previously said the Borough ‘is happy to consider ideas’ and ‘would welcome feedback from EV users’.

A consultation on the Borough’s wider EV Charging Point Implementation Plan is due to take place later this year.