Oakley Green pub scoops award at prestigious ceremony

06:03PM, Thursday 06 October 2022
The Greene Oak in Oakley Green
A pub in Oakley Green has been named Greene King Pub of the Year at the prestigious Great British Pub Awards 2022.
The winners were revealed on Tuesday night at an event in Manchester, hosted by comedian Russell Kane.
The awards, which have been running for more than 20 years, recognise excellence across the pub trade, celebrating the diversity and range in the sector, with more than 1,000 watering holes entering this year’s contest.
The Greene Oak, located on the corner of Oakley Green Road and Dedworth Road, was named Greene King Pub of the Year at the competition.
Ed Bedington, editor of The Morning Advertiser, a publication on the pub trade which runs the awards, said: “This isn’t about Michelin stars or spit and sawdust boozers, these awards recognise vibrant, superb businesses from every spectrum of the sector that form the heart of the communities they serve.
“Pubs have not had an easy time of it in the past couple of years and that certainly shows no sign of getting easier anytime soon either but, despite this, we still see superb businesses that do so much for so many and are a beacon of hospitality and inclusivity in these uncertain times.”
