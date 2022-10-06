Hundreds descend on Windsor for Alzheimer's Society's memory walk

Hundreds of walkers descended upon Alexandra Gardens in Windsor on Sunday to take part in the Alzheimer’s Society’s Windsor Memory Walk.

A total of 750 walkers are set to raise more than £75,000 after they gathered to support and remember loved ones affected by dementia.

Walkers completed either a 2km walk or a 6.5km walk, which featured views of the River Thames.

One of the those taking part was Emily Holdsworth from Wokingham who walked in support of her mum Michelle who was diagnosed with dementia at the age of 48.

With her sister, nan and more than a dozen close family and friends by her side, the 27-year-old cut the starting line ribbon, as walkers joined together to raise the vital funds.

Emily was 21 when Michelle was diagnosed and remained at home to care for her mum until she was moved into a nursing home in January 2021.

Although Michelle’s condition is now advanced, Emily said they still share special memories together.

Emily said: “Mum adores singing and music, and it still brings her joy. Even though she no longer knows who we are, we still share memories together, especially through the music she loves, like ABBA. We feel very blessed to have her in our lives.

“This cruel disease has meant we have had to watch our mum slip away bit by bit so it will be nice to part of such a positive day. Mum loved walking and as she grew up in Windsor, where my nanna still lives, it seemed the perfect place to raise money and awareness.”

Linda Goddard, Alzheimer’s Society area manager, said: “We are in awe of our incredible fundraisers, including Emily, who went above and beyond to raise vital funds and awareness for local people living with dementia.

“It was extremely moving to see so many people come together to honour or remember their loved ones. Every step taken will help us provide a lifeline of support for as many people affected by dementia as possible.

“Too many people face dementia alone. With the help of our brilliant fundraisers, we can ensure that everyone affected by dementia can turn to us for expert support through practical advice, emotional support, and guidance for the best next step.

“I would like to say a huge thank you to everyone who has helped make this year’s Memory Walk such a brilliant success.”

Visit www.memorywalk.co.uk for details on getting involved in future events.