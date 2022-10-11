Police want to speak to man after Windsor sexual assault

05:50PM, Tuesday 11 October 2022
Thames Valley Police has released an image of a man who it believes may have information that could assist with an investigation into a sexual assault in Windsor.
At around 5.15pm on Thursday, September 1, a teenage girl was inappropriately touched over her clothing by an unknown offender in Thames Street, Windsor.
Investigating officer, PC Rasa Martisiute, based at Maidenhead police station, said: “We are releasing this image as we believe the man in it may have information that could assist us with our investigation.
“We’d also appeal to any who may have witnessed this incident to please come forward.
“If you recognise the man in this image, or if it is you, please contact police by calling 101 or making a report online, quoting reference 43220393487.
“Alternatively, if you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”
