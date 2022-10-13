How many tall buildings can be built in Windsor and RBWM villages?

The council’s experts have demystified one of its most important pieces of paperwork – one that outlines where tall buildings can be built in the Borough, and for what reason.

This paper is called the Building Heights and Tall Building Draft Supplementary Planning Document (SPD), which in a nutshell is a planning guideline to try and stop urban sprawl and overly imposing tall buildings.

In an online consultation event on September 30, this SPD was explained by Matthias Wunderlich, director of Urban Initiatives Studio, which advises local authorities on urban design.

What is a tall building?

What counts as a tall building depends on the height of what’s already there. If a building is 1.5 times the height of most others around it, it’s a tall building.

In much of the Borough, most buildings are no taller than two storeys, meaning anything above three storeys could be classed as tall.

Central Windsor contains a significant cluster of three-storey buildings and a few four-storey areas.

Deemed ‘local landmarks’, tall buildings should be built with that idea in mind, with ground floor community-focussed space built in.

“Once we arrive, the minimum [we’d expect] would be a corner shop, a café or more important function – something for people to find there,” said Mr Wunderlich.

Where can we expect to see tall buildings?

In Windsor, there is one site with potential for tall buildings – the Dedworth Road Local Centre. These should be about four storeys.

Limited areas allow single large buildings in Windsor of a maximum of 3-5 storeys.

In Ascot, there is ‘limited opportunity for tall buildings’ but two such places are at Heatherwood Hospital and Ascot Station – up to five storeys.

Ascot Centre has opportunity for single large buildings up to four storeys.

When are tall buildings allowed?

Even within these places, tall buildings can’t be slapped in anywhere. There ‘needs to be a reason,’ for the building.

“A tall building should not come forward in isolation,” said Mr Wunderlich.

“It should come forward out of a comprehensive plan. It could be a larger plan for a large site or a master plan for a town centre.”

Are there any guidelines to how tall buildings should look?

Yes. Tall buildings should ‘avoid stark contrasts’ with the local character. They should have the ‘highest quality architecture’ in appearance.

In addition, tall buildings should be ‘sustainable and innovative’. That means green infrastructure, like green walls and roofs, should be included.

Developers and the council also have to think about whether a tall building is going to negatively impact views of any nearby heritage sites.

What does this mean for the Borough’s future?

The upshot of all this is that new applications coming forward should be assessed against these principles.

At the meeting, concerns were raised by members of the public over sites allocated for new homes within the Borough Local Plan, where buildings could be significantly taller than those around them.

“There's an opportunity for large sites to increase heights within them because they can set their own character,” said Mr Wunderlich.