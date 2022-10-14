Housing provider opens applications for its Community Fund

Housing provider Abri has opened applications for its Community Fund to help projects and organisations in the area.

The fund, which awarded more than £65,000 between April 2021 and March 2022, is part of Abri’s work to 'support and invest in communities'.

Organisations can apply until Monday, October 31 and applications will be considered by the housing provider’s resident-led Thriving Communities panel which consists of customers and those living in its communities.

Projects with a focus on cost-of-living will be prioritised.

The fund opens for applications four times a year and organisations can apply for up to £3,000 to help a project in one of Abri’s communities.

Successful applications have previously included The Baby Bank in Windsor for its sleeping and playing project to help families facing financial difficulties.

Visit www.abri.co.uk/services/enterprise-investment/community-funding to apply.