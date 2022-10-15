Datchet man jailed for a year over burglary and fraud incidents

01:54PM, Saturday 15 October 2022
A ‘prolific offender’ who stole a purse from a hotel staff room has been jailed for a year over a burglary and two incidents of fraud in Windsor.
Following an investigation by Thames Valley Police, David McManus, 49, of Talbot Place in Datchet was sentenced to a year in prison at Reading Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, October 11.
He pleased guilty to two counts of fraud and one count of non-dwelling burglary.
At around 3.30pm on Saturday, August 27, McManus entered Oakley Court Hotel and walked into the staff room.
He then went through a handbag and took a purse, before going into two shops in Dedworth and buying items using a stolen bankcard.
Investigating officer Detective Constable Yasmin Senussi, based at Maidenhead police station, said: “McManus is a prolific offender and burglary is such an invasive crime so I am pleased he has been brought to justice.
“I hope this sentence sends a strong message that burglary will not be tolerated by Thames Valley Police and we will deal with offenders robustly.”
