Demand for Royal Borough's housing service 'remains consistently high', meeting hears

Demand for the Royal Borough’s housing service ‘remains consistently high’ amid the cost-of-living crisis and some Homes for Ukraine placements ‘breaking down’.

At a meeting of the Royal Borough’s health and wellbeing board on Tuesday, Tracy Hendren, the head of housing, environmental health and trading standards explained that as a direct result of COVID-19 the demand for the housing service ‘remains consistently high’.

Ms Hendren explained that demand for the service was high throughout the last year and it continues to remain that way this year.

“We haven’t had any of the normal lull in presentations that we would get across the Easter, summer or Christmas period,” she said.

“It’s been significantly high and stayed high throughout the last two years.”

The service currently has 183 live homelessness cases, with another 99 that are in temporary accommodation.

The team is also still working through 153 cases, bringing the total case number to 435 cases that are being worked on around the ‘prevention and relief of homelessness’.

Ms Hendren added: “The numbers are very similar to last quarter and that demonstrates the pressures.

“Some of the challenges we have at the moment are around the end of private rented sector, breakdown of parental evictions, the cost of living is starting to reflect, and we are starting to see some of our Homes for Ukraine placements breaking down, which again is obviously going to increase our temporary accommodation.”

She added that the team is ‘very focused’ on putting together a private rented sector post to enable them to ‘start actively accessing the private rented sector’ to prevent people coming through the temporary accommodation route.

There are 42 people on the rough sleeper pathway, which is 10 less than previously, and the team is in conversation with its registered providers to see how a Housing First model could be launched.

Figures for temporary accommodation have been fluctuating, with numbers going from 239 in May, to 227 and currently to 231.

She added: “We’re doing a little bit of peaks and troughs, but that number isn’t going down.”

Ms Hendren added that there are 143 families staying with hosts as part of the Homes for Ukraine scheme.

However, six households are now in temporary accommodation as placements have ‘fallen down’, and four need alternative accommodation arrangements to be made.

She added that the team have managed to rematch a couple of households.