'Affectionate' Old Windsor dog needs forever home

An animal welfare charity in Old Windsor is seeking a forever home for an ‘affectionate and loyal’ dog which has spent six months in its care.

Rain, a four-year-old Rottweiler, is looking for a home to call her own after spending half a year at Battersea’s Old Windsor centre.

Rain has been looked after by the charity for more than 180 days – almost five times as long as the average dog.

Described by Battersea’s dedicated staff as an ‘affectionate and loyal soul’, Rain is described as an ‘explorer at heart’ who enjoys long walks around the woods.

Karen Slavid, team leader at Battersea, said: “Like most Rottweilers, Rain can be a little wary of strangers at first, but once she is your friend, she won’t let you forget it and could spend hours trying to sit on your lap and snuggling in for a fuss. Rain is sure to make a loyal and loving addition to the right home.”

Rain is looking for a home in a quiet, countryside location with confident owners who are experienced with her breed.

She will also need access to a private garden and a secure fence to allow her to run off-lead.

If you think Rain could be a perfect canine companion, visit battersea.org.uk