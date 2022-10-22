Swimmers make a splash for charities in Windsor

The Windsor Lions Swimathon was judged a big success by everyone involved – swimmers and Lions alike – raising an estimated £12,000 for charity.

The 24th annual Swimathon took part at Windsor Leisure Centre on Sunday, October 9 from 8am to 7pm.

The event attracts people from all parts of the community – swimmers as fast as eels and others who can’t actually swim and just walk up and down the pool.

Teams – 43 of them – swam in relays from dawn to dusk to raise money for their own organisations or chosen charity, every penny of which goes to them.

Each organise their own sponsorship, while the Lions provide a space to make a splash.

Teams swam for about an hour with a five-minute change over. The best number of laps was ‘well over 100’.

There will be prizes for most laps as well as for those that raised the most sponsorship, among other accolades – with awards coming in January.

Among the swimmers was The Mayor’s Team who were cheered on by the Mayor, Councillor Christine Bateson, in person.

Some other participants included Electric Eels, a family-orientated swimming club for children and adults with Down’s syndrome, and Blue Acre Horse Rescue.

Bob Regan, who set up the Old Windsor horse rescue charity in 2002 alongside Caron North, is a Swimathon stalwart.

“He’s a guy who takes part every year who can’t swim but walks across the pool. He raised about £1,000,” said Diane Purchase, a Lion.

The swimming level of participants ‘doesn’t matter one bit’ said another Lion, organiser Mike Sells.

“The whole point of the exercise is to give groups like schools, brownies and local small charities the opportunity to raise funds for themselves without any strings attached,” he said.

“And more importantly to have a great time doing so – if the noise levels in the pool are anything to go by.”

Children raised a joyful ruckus taking part, matched only by their parents cheering them on and Roary the Lion mascot, there to bring a bit of fun.

“Though it’s not a race, it gets quite competitive as you can imagine,” said Diane.

It is expected that somewhere in the region of £12,000 will be raised by the event.