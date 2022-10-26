TVP Deputy Chief Constable named as preferred candidate for top job

The Deputy Chief Constable at Thames Valley Police has been named as the preferred candidate to take on the top job at the force.

Dep Ch Con Jason Hogg, who has held his current position since 2019, was named as the proposed appointment for Chief Constable by the police and crime commissioner for the Thames Valley, Matthew Barber, yesterday (Wednesday).

Dep Ch Con Hogg first joined Thames Valley Police in January 2016 as Assistant Chief Constable (Crime and Criminal Justice) before moving onto the role of Chief Officer lead for the South East Counter Terrorism Unit & Regional Organised Crime Unit.

He started his career in Cleveland Police in 1995 before transferring to Hampshire in 2001 as a Detective Sergeant.

Dep Ch Con Hogg spent most of his career working in criminal investigation roles, serving as a detective in every rank and spending much of his career investigating homicide offences.

Matthew Barber said: “After a detailed selection process I am delighted to announce that Jason Hogg is my preferred candidate to be appointed as the next Chief Constable for Thames Valley Police.

“Jason has been with Thames Valley Police for over six years. He has done an excellent job as Deputy Chief Constable and throughout his career with the force and I look to forward to working closely with him in the future.”

The appointment is subject to a confirmation hearing by the Thames Valley Police and Crime Panel, which is set to review the proposed appointment.

The hearing is expected to be carried out on Friday, November 18.