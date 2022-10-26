Further interfaith dialogues to take place in November

Two further dialogues by the Windsor & Maidenhead Community Forum (WAMCF) are due to take place next month.

The events, which see representatives from the major faiths, atheists, humanists, and the public meet together, are part of WAMCF’s Autumn 2022 Dialogue

Programme.

On Tuesday, November 1, a dialogue covering the topic ‘What is the one thing you’d most like to change about the world?’ will take place at Maidenhead Gurdwara.

There will be another opportunity to join in the conversation and share views at a dialogue on Tuesday, November 29, which will cover the topic ‘Can religious faith make you a happy person?’.

Both dialogues will run from 7pm to 8.30pm and will be followed by refreshments.

Admission to the dialogues is free.

Paul Samuels, WAMCF trustee, said: “They are immensely enjoyable activities that bring together residents from diverse backgrounds across the borough.”

For more information visit the community forum website at wamcf.org