Public notices: Planned road closures for Slough and Windsor

Road closures across the Royal Borough and Slough feature in this week’s public notices.

Traffic

Old Windsor’s Parish Council Christmas Community Event is set to

return on Sunday, December 11 with a road closure in place throughout the day.

A section of St Luke’s Road would be closed from 2pm until 8pm on the day to allow the event to take place safely.

The road is set to be closed northwards for 60m from its junction with St Peter’s Road during the event.

Traffic will be diverted via the A308 while the closure is in force.

There also a number of temporary road closures planned for next month.

Starting on Monday (October 31), Datchet High Street is to be closed for five nights between 11pm and 5am.

During the overnight closures, Network Rail plans to conduct work at the level crossing, thus posing a risk to the public.

Slough will also be seeing an overnight disruption in November, with a planned closure on Huntercombe Lane North.

If enacted, traffic would be prohibited from passing down the road from its junction with Missenden Gardens to property number 34.

Finally, a day closure is planned in Langley for Sunday, November 20.

The junction of Station Road, Langley and Waterside Drive is set to be closed for the entire day while repair work is carried out in the vicinity of the area.

Advanced warnings will be signposted at the affected areas, and diversions will be in place throughout the duration of the closure.

Access will be maintained for all local residents and businesses.

To view this week's public notices in full, visit: https://www.publicnoticeportal.uk/slough-and-windsor-express