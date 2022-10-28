Windsor Castle state apartments to be transformed for Christmas

State apartments at Windsor Castle are set to be transformed with twinkling lights and shimmering Christmas trees this year.

From Thursday, November 24 to Monday, January 2, 2023, visitors will also get to enjoy a range of activities.

The highlight of the festive display will be the 20-foot-high Nordmann Fir tree in St George’s Hall, which was grown in Windsor Great Park and embellished with hundreds of shimmering ornaments.

A Christmas tree will also be on display in the Crimson Drawing Room, which is part of the Semi-State Rooms.

The rooms, which were originally created as private apartments for George IV and used by members of the Royal Family for entertaining, will be open to the public for the winter months from Thursday, November 24.

One of the largest rooms, The Waterloo Chamber, will feature a table display of decorative items from the Royal Collection under glittering chandeliers.

Festive wreaths and foliage will decorate the lampposts and gates in the castle precincts, while visitors will also see garlands on the grand staircase as they enter the state apartments.

Visitors will also get to enjoy a special festive menu at the castle’s Undercroft Café throughout December.

Craft activities and workshops exploring how the Victorians celebrated Christmas will be on offer on the first three weekends in December.

Visitors will be treated to carols, sung throughout the day by local community and school choirs under the Christmas tree in St George’s Hall on Thursday, December 8, Friday, December 9 and Monday, December 12.