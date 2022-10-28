Windsor teacher carries out indoor rowing world record attempt

A Windsor teacher has carried out a women’s solo 24-hour ergo (indoor rowing) world record attempt at Eton Excelsior Rowing Club.

Caroline Hague took on the 24-hour challenge, from 10am on Saturday, October 22 to 10am the next morning on Sunday, October 23.

The assistant headteacher at Windsor Boys’ School was allowed short breaks each hour and was supported by a team of 12 independent witnesses who took shifts throughout the challenge.

Her husband Paulus and sons James and Sam also provided their support and were on hand with jelly beans to help keep her energy levels up.

On Sunday, Caroline said the challenge was ‘one of the hardest things she had ever done’.

She added: “I’d like to thank those who supported me, especially during the early hours. It was a solo attempt but very much a team effort.”

Her record will be ratified officially by Guinness World Records in the coming weeks.

Caroline is also a member of the 2023 Atlantic Rowing crew Team Excelsioar, which includes Eton Excelsior Rowing Club members Nicki Kelly and Rachel Smillie.

The trio are set to row 3,000 miles across the Atlantic to raise funds for Thames Hospice and the DASH charity.

Corporate sponsorship opportunities are available for the Atlantic Row Challenge.

For more information contact: teamexcelsioar@gmail.com