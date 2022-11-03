Young carers mental health 'continues to deteriorate', figures reveal

Mental health among young carers in the Royal Borough ‘continues to deteriorate’ as figures reveal an increase in the number of reports of the negative impact of caring upon mental health.

At a meeting of the health and wellbeing board in October, Sarah Collin, project manager for Family Action Young Carers in the Royal Borough revealed figures covering the impact of caring on young carers in the Borough since 2019.

Pre-pandemic figures for 2019/2020 show that 61 per cent of young carers were not accessing support for their mental health.

However, during the pandemic the impact on mental health ‘sky-rocketed’ with 64 per cent of young carers reporting an impact in 2020/2021 and 70 per cent reporting an impact in 2021/2022.

Ms Collin added that in 2021/2022 more young carers are reporting an impact on their mental health, however, fewer are accessing formal support services.

In terms of education, in 2019/2020, 52 per cent of young carers reported a negative impact on their education, which Ms Collin explained could be as a result of youngsters having to have time off to care or coming in to school late.

However, in 2020/2021 the figure decreased to 26 per cent of young carers reporting an impact on their education, where Ms Collin explained that some found it ‘helpful being at home’ with the person they cared for so they could check on them.

Ms Collin added, post-COVID in 2021/2022, this figure has ‘crept back up’, not ‘quite as far as it was pre-pandemic’, but 37 per cent of young carers have reported an impact.

On the impact upon social life and social isolation, in 2019/2020 young carers were reporting a 60 per cent impact, however this decreased in 2020/2021 to 35 per cent as COVID-19 lockdowns and restrictions took hold.

However, in 2021/2022, this figure has increased, with 47 per cent of young carers reporting an impact on their social life.

Cllr Stuart Carroll, cabinet member for children’s services, education, health, mental health at the Royal Borough, said: “The pandemic and cost-of-living crisis is presenting many profound and unprecedented challenges, which we as a council are prioritising with critical focus.

“I want to reassure residents that we continue to invest key resources and emphasis across our services to help assist those who are vulnerable.

“Young carers are a key priority group for both RBWM and Achieving for Children and will absolutely remain so.”

Cllr Carroll added that as well as RBWM commissioning Family Action to deliver the Young Carers Project – a multi-agency task and finish group – the Children and Young People’s Strategic Partnership has also been set up ‘due to the identified need to support young carers as early as possible and not waiting for crisis to emerge’.

He added: “I am acutely aware that young carers often miss school due to their caring responsibilities, which are not always picked up by schools. This is precisely why the overall strategy has been linked into our Emotionally Related School Avoidance Project which involves training schools and disseminating a toolkit.”

Cllr Carroll added that caring responsibilities have been added to this screening toolkit utilised by schools and it will also be added to the family dynamics section of the training for schools.

He explained that officers have been linked to the RBWM Inequalities Project, which is being led by Public Health so a wider perspective can be taken on ‘potential early interventions and solutions’.