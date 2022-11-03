Concerns of 'serious' gridlocking raised over application for potential 135 homes

Concerns over ‘serious’ gridlocking, air quality and access were raised as councillors discussed an application that could see 135 homes built in West Windsor.

At a meeting of the Windsor and Ascot Development Management Committee on Wednesday, councillors discussed an outline application for up to 135 new homes in Windsor.

Only access was being considered at this stage, with all other matters reserved, including layout.

Situated on land adjacent to The Hatch and south of Maidenhead Road and north of Windsor Road in Water Oakley, the plans also feature areas of public open space, including pocket allotments and play spaces, as well as associated landscaping, car parking, cycle and footpath connections and access for vehicles onto Maidenhead Road.

The site comprises the northern portion of the allocated AL21 site for housing under the adopted Borough Local Plan (BLP).

Proposals feature up to 135 homes, ranging from detached homes to apartment buildings, 40 per cent of which would be affordable.

The plans are part of wider proposals for the AL21 site, which could see 450 homes and a special education school be built.

At the meeting, Martin Hall, chairman of the Oakley Green and Fifield Residents’ Association shared ‘significant concerns’ over highways and heritage issues.

Bray parish councillor Nick Pellew also raised concerns over access issues and air quality, saying that, from the main western entrance to the site, the road has a ‘dangerous bend’ and a narrow pavement opposite.

He said: “Visibility looking left will be very difficult despite the proposed splays.

“With limited visitor parking on the site any parking on the road opposite will be hazardous to cars exiting the site, disruptive to traffic flow and dangerous to other road users, particularly cyclists.

Cllr Pellew explained that there are already ‘regular’ traffic queues at peak times and that this development ‘will lead to serious gridlock for longer periods with the consequential worsening of the impact on air quality’.

He explained that air quality measurements are already ‘very close’ to the UK limit on certain parts of the site.

Cllr Amy Tisi (Lib Dem, Clewer East) raised concerns over access, the number of homes proposed and air quality.

She stated: “The air quality does concern me, and I don’t feel that as a borough we do track air quality correctly.

“Whether we’ve underestimated the number of trips made from the site and the accumulative impact on air quality, so I do have concerns.”

Cllr Julian Sharpe (Con, Ascot & Sunninghill) raised similar concerns but added that it is an ‘interesting proposal’ and he liked the addition of self-build units as this makes it ‘quite interesting’.

Jordan van Laun, project manager on the application on behalf of Wates said that the proposals are considered to be ‘highly sustainable’ and that the scheme ‘provides for predominantly family homes’ and ‘fully meets the council’s parking and garden space requirements’.

He explained the first homes on the site are anticipated to be completed in 2024. A motion to permit the application subject to conditions, in line with officer recommendations, and with all reserved matters to be brought back to the committee, was passed.