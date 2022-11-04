SITE INDEX

    • Where to catch fireworks in Windsor and Slough 2022

    Adrian Williams

    adrianw@baylismedia.co.uk

    10:39AM, Friday 04 November 2022

    Bonfire Night is around the corner with the promise of bursts of colour in the skies over Windsor, Slough and South Bucks. Here are the listings for upcoming events:

    Homer First School Firework Night 2022

    Friday, November 4, 5pm, Homer First School, Testwood Road, Windsor

    The Friends of Homer firework display is back. View a performance by professionals in this fundraiser for Homer School.

    On the night, attendees will be able to purchase a variety of items including glowsticks, chocolates, and refreshments. The organisers ask that those visiting bring cash, if at all possible.

    Light Up The Sky — The Alma Public House

    Saturday, November 5, 8pm, The Alma, 61 Springfield Rd, Windsor

    The Light Up The Sky Firework Show is a free event which is open to the whole family and runs until 9pm.

    Legoland Fireworks Spectacular

    Friday, November 4, 5pm to Sunday, November 6, 7pm

    Enjoy a day full of fun with more than 55 rides, live shows and attractions set in 150 acres of parkland.

    Purchase tickets at tinyurl.com/4px3smkn 

    Fireworks at Royal Windsor Racecourse

    Saturday, November 5, 4pm

    This year the theme is Wizards and Witches. As well as a selection of food and drink stalls, you will be able to meet a host of mystical and spooky characters on site including witches, ogres and dragons. Featuring funfair entertainment.

    At 7.45pm the pyrotechnics team will light the touch paper and unleash the 15-minute firework fiesta.

    Advanced adult tickets are £14, and £8 for children aged 4-12. There are also other admissions packages with various extras, including unlimited funfair rides.

    See all ticket options at tinyurl.com/3cjmjhrd

    Bonfire Night at Stoke Place

    Sunday, November 6, 4.30pm, Stoke Place Hotel, Stoke Place, Buckinghamshire, Stoke Green, Slough

    Stoke Place will be holding its annual bonfire night with an evening of food, drink, music, fire act and bonfire at 5pm and fireworks display at 6pm.

    No tickets will be available on the door. Purchase tickets at tinyurl.com/2e7rvcdf

    Farnham Royal Family Fireworks Night

    Friday, November 4, 6.30pm, Farnham Royal Cricket Club, Church Rd, Farnham Royal, Slough

    An evening of professional fireworks, a barbecue, drinks plus fun for children.

    Family tickets are £20 (one adult and one child, maximum four people), £6 for an adult ticket, £5 for children 5-16. Tickets are available from the bar and from local schools.

    • Are you holding a Bonfire Night event that doesn’t feature on this list? Let us know and we can add the listing online. Email adrianw@baylismedia.co.uk with the information.

