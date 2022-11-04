Windsor Homeless Project aims to increase fundraising at Sleep Out

Windsor Homeless Project is hoping to raise even more money this year as its biggest fundraiser returns next week.

The Sleep Out is the charity's largest fundraiser and the money raised enables it to continue its work in supporting homeless and vulnerable people in the community.

The event also gives people the opportunity to experience the challenges of rough sleeping and raises awareness of homelessness.

Participants can expect an evening of entertainment, food, and personal stories, followed by a night sleeping under the stars in sleeping bags (tents are optional), as the event kicks off from 7pm on Friday, November 11 at Windsor Football Club.

Those wishing to take part are also welcome to sofa surf with friends or sleep out in the back garden.

Last year close to £30,000 was raised and more than 50 people took part in the event.

This year, the charity is aiming to smash these figures with targets for 100 people to attend the event and to raise £50,000.

Volunteer Debbie Hughes, said: “This year we are hoping for 100 people to come to the evening event.

“Tickets are just £20 [plus a booking fee] which includes food, entertainment and inspirational stories from people we have helped.

“People are then welcome to sleep out in the grounds of the football club which is secure and we will have a first aider and security present, or they can sleep out at home.

“We have set ourselves ambitious target of raising £50,000.”

To purchase tickets visit: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/windsor-homeless-project-sleep-out-2022-tickets-436614223897

To donate visit: https://www.justgiving.com/campaign/whpsleepout2022

For more information visit: https://www.windsorhomelessproject.org/