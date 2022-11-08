Limited edition Fabergé egg presented at Windsor Castle

An ‘exceptional presentation’ of a special Fabergé egg was made to the constable and governor of Windsor Castle last Monday in memory of the Queen and Prince Philip.

The presentation was made on October 31 at the Castle by the leader of the Berkshire Freemasons, Anthony Howlett-Bolton, and some senior Berkshire Freemasons.

With them was Philip Birkenstein, chairman Creations Theo Fabergé.

The Egg, presented for King Charles, is an enhanced single commission with a commemorative golden base, engraved with the words ‘To Memories.’

The Berkshire Hart Egg went to constable and governor of Windsor Castle, Lt Gen Phil Jones.

The Masonic Province of Berkshire commissioned the Berkshire Hart Egg in support of the Berkshire 2023 Masonic Festival.

This is an ‘extremely limited edition’ – hand-crafted following Theo Fabergé’s personal style. In Bristol blue crystal, it is based on Theo Fabergé’s ‘Egg of the Covenant’.

All the specially designed decorations are sterling silver and plated with 18kt gold and set with rubies.

The Egg contains a double reveal. The first depicts the Berkshire Hart Stag and Oak Tree located between celestial and terrestrial globes mounted on pillars.

The second depicts a rough and smooth ashlar stone, indented with gold and placed on a red velvet locator.

Mr Howlett-Bolton said: “By making this special presentation to King Charles III, we wish to commemorate [the Queen’s and Prince Philip’s] example of service, selfless duty, reassurance and compassion which was and remains an inspiration to us all.”