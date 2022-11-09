Enter the Lions' Den to win cash for community projects

For the first time in three years the Windsor Lions Club is inviting charities and local organisations back into the Lions’ Den.

Based on the popular TV programme Dragons’ Den, the Windsor Lion’s project aims to support sustainable projects that will directly benefit people.

The local community service club is offering substantial financial support – up to £10,000 - towards community projects.

Entrants will be invited to present their ideas to a panel of prominent business people, headed by the President of Windsor Lions, which will judge their proposals and make financial rewards to the winning projects.

The chosen projects should be sustainable and benefit either the wider community or a group of individuals within the area.

The competition is available for small community groups and charities based in the area.

Competition details and entry forms can be found at the website. Visit www.windsorlions.co.uk/lions-den for more information.