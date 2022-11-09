New skin clinic set up in Windsor town centre

12:03PM, Wednesday 09 November 2022
A new skin clinic has launched in Windsor town centre.
Dr Sina Salimi’s new clinic at Estetica in Windsor is one of 25 locations in the UK to offer the non-invasive skin tightening and lifting treatment.
Having graduated in 1998 from medical school Lund University in Sweden, Dr Sina started his career in cosmetic dentistry.
He then applied his knowledge of the facial structure and completed a master’s degree in Aesthetic Medicine at Queen Mary University of London.
Also based at Estetica Clinic is an experienced pharmacist specialising in skincare and facial rejuvenations, Parisa Bahramian.
The Estetica Clinic can be found at 82 Peascod Street.
See its website at esteticawindsor.co.uk
