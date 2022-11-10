Christmas light switch-on events to take place in Windsor and Eton

Christmas lights will be adorning the streets of Eton and Windsor this month as light switch-on events kick-off the start of the festive season.

Event-goers will be able to enjoy funfair rides, food stalls, music and dancing in and around Jubilee Square from 5pm on Thursday, November 17 as the lights are switched on in Eton High Street.

At 6pm a chapel service will take place, followed by a procession featuring Father Christmas, before the lights are switched on in Jubilee Square at 7pm.

Those wanting to see the light switch-on in Windsor will have a view of Windsor Castle as the lights are turned on in Castle Hill on Saturday, November 19.

Spectators will be treated to a food stalls and community stands, as well as a full programme of live performances from local groups.

The lights will be switched on during a ceremony at 5.30pm by Mayor Cllr Christine Bateson and the cast of Sleeping Beauty from Theatre Royal Windsor.

Visitors will enjoy performances on the community stage in Castle Hill from 3pm and a Christmas street food market will also take place from 10am to 5pm in Peascod Street.

Windsor Royal Station shopping centre will be celebrating its 25th anniversary and will host a full programme of live entertainment between 10am and 4pm.

Shoppers can join the Royal Borough’s Parking Discount Scheme, which offers one hour of free parking in six car parks in the borough, including Meadow Lane in Eton and Alexandra Gardens and Alma Road in Windsor.

Residents of the Royal Borough can apply for virtual permits, free of charge at: https://www.rbwm.gov.uk/home/transport-and-streets/parking/resident-parking-discount-scheme

Those with electric vehicles can also park for free in the borough’s car park and can apply for a free permit at: https://www.rbwm.gov.uk/home/transport-and-streets/parking/resident-parking-permits/apply-electric-vehicle-pay-and-display-parking-permit

In a bid to encourage people to use public transport, there will be free travel on supported bus services on selected Saturdays in the lead up to Christmas, including on the days of the Windsor and Maidenhead light switch-on events.

Visitors can travel for free when boarding within the borough on November 19, November 26, December 3 and December 10 on Thames Valley Buses routes 2,3,7,8,9,15,16,53,127,234/235 and 238/239, and White Bus route 01.

Cllr Andrew Johnson, council leader and cabinet member for growth and opportunity, said: “We know that Christmas is a crucial time for our town centres and traders. It remains a challenging time for businesses, and we want to back our local retailers and encourage our residents to discover what our high streets have to offer and support our businesses by shopping local.

“These magical switch-on events will provide a much-needed boost for retailers and shoppers alike during this peak trading period. Please do take advantage of our Resident Discount Parking Scheme in car parks in Maidenhead, Windsor and Eton to help you save on your parking while you’re doing your Christmas shopping.

“We have so many great local businesses, including independent stores, where you can pick up unique gifts for family and friends. So make sure you take the opportunity to enjoy the festive cheer of the magical lights switch-ons and support your local businesses.”

For more information about the Christmas events in the Royal Borough, visit: www.windsor.gov.uk/ideas-and-inspiration/christmas