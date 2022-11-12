SITE INDEX

Fullscreen News
  • Book an Advert
  • Buy a photo
  • Submit a story

    • Police called to report of robbery at Windsor pub

    02:20PM, Saturday 12 November 2022

    Officers from Thames Valley Police were called to a report of a robbery at a pub in Windsor in the early hours of Friday morning (November 11).

    The call came in at around 4am about the incident at The Alma pub in Springfield Road.

    The male victim was threatened with a knife and cash and a car were stolen.

    An investigation into the incident is ongoing.

    Anyone with any information can make a report by calling 101 or making a report online, quoting the reference 43220508166.

    Windsor

    Editor's Picks

    Most read

    Top Articles

    © Copyright 2022 Baylis Media Limited All right reserved