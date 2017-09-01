Shopkeeper thanks have-a-go hero for trying to stop thieves who raided his shop

A shopkeeper has praised a brave member of the public for trying to stop a gang of thieves from robbing his shop.

The group targeted Sai News & Post Office, in Wraysbury High Street, at about 3am on bank holiday Monday.

Shop owner Kulaveerasingam Arun said three men arrived at his shop on two mopeds and used an angle grinder to cut through the lock of the shop’s shutter.

They then broke in by smashing through the front door with a moped.

Mr Arun, who had been asleep at his home in Greenford at the time of the attack, said: “One guy tried to cut the safe and two guys took all the cigarettes and the money from my till. They wiped out everything.”

While the thieves were plundering the shop, Mr Arun said a passer-by jumped out of a taxi and went to confront them.

The men managed to get away but the shop owner thanked the have-a-go hero, who he said was one of his regular customers, for bravely stepping in.

He added: “He (the passer-by) saw the mopeds outside the shop and the alarm going off and went to try and catch them but they ran away when they saw him.

“Without him they would have spent more time working on the shop, that’s the reason they went.”

Mr Arun told the Express that his broken electronic security safe will cost more than £4,000 to repair.

Police say the offenders fled towards Staines.

Witnesses or anyone with information should call police on 101 quoting the reference number 43170255494.

Another shop in Slough Road, Datchet, was targeted about half an hour before the post office robbery, according to Thames Valley Police.

CCTV captured three men using a chain to hold up the shutter of the shop before robbing cigarettes and cash from the till.

They then escaped on two motorbikes.

Anyone with information should call police on 101 quoting the reference number 43170255330 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.